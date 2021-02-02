Manchester United transfer news: PSG to compete with Red Devils for Sergio Ramos

Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG would be a “great club” for Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos.

The Spain international could leave the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires this summer.

Ramos has rejected Madrid’s offer of a new deal on reduced terms, and several clubs are keeping close tabs on the situation.

Manchester United and PSG are said to be at the front of the queue, and it has been reported that Ramos would favour a move to the Premier League .

PSG could have a financial edge, though, with United potentially unwilling to spend a large chunk of their wage budget on a soon-to-be 35-year-old.

And while United are yet to confirm their interest in Ramos, Pochettino has hinted that his club are tracking the veteran centre-back.

"After one month I am finding players with great leadership," he told Marca.

"The great players are able to play and coexist in different projects and cultures, but I am very respectful.

"PSG's strategy has been the same for years, ever since we signed Ronaldinho: to look at market opportunities and bring in those who can improve what we have.

"We will see in the coming months. Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Nothing else matters here except winning. Winning the Champions League has been a dream for 50 years; we have never won it. Even when I was a player it was an obsession."

United did not complete any signings on transfer deadline day, but two players did depart the club.

Marcos Rojo has signed for Boca Juniors after his Old Trafford contract was terminated, while Teden Mengi joined Wayne Rooney’s Derby on loan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side return to Premier League action against Southampton on Tuesday.

