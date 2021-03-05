Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils tipped to complete deal for Jadon Sancho

Ian Wright believes “it is time” for Jadon Sancho to leave Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but in the end United did not meet Dortmund’s valuation of the forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look set to renew their interest in Sancho at the end of the season, although they could face competition for his signature this time around.

The 20-year-old is enjoying another excellent campaign for Dortmund, having scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

BVB are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and they could be forced to cash in on Sancho this summer.

United, meanwhile, are still on the lookout for a new right-sided attacker, having seen their Premier League title challenge fade away in recent weeks.

And Wright, who won the Premier League with Arsenal in 1998, believes Sancho should make the move ahead of next term.

“I want him here,” he told Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast . “I want Jadon Sancho here and I don’t care where he comes.

“Obviously, it looks like if it’s going to be United, because we know that he had a little bit of a problem when that didn’t go through.

“I believe he thought that move was going to happen and it didn’t happen and I think that’s when he had that little bit patch in form where it wasn’t quite happening and he had to get himself going again.

“For Sancho’s sake, and I’m not disrespecting Dortmund… it’s time. You know what I love about it, is the faith that not only he had in himself but what his family had in him for his dad to move to Manchester then Germany and now it’s time for him to come back.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE How Sheffield United went from chasing Europe to ceding the relegation battle

EURO 2020 12 UK stadiums that could host this summer's European Championship

YOUR ANSWERS What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers