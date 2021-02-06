Newcastle United v Southampton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Newcastle United v Southampton live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 6 February, 3pm GMT

Southampton will be looking to bounce back from their 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United when they face Newcastle on Saturday.

Southampton became the first team in Premier League history to suffer a second nine-goal defeat when they were thrashed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The sending-off of Alex Jankewitz after just 79 seconds certainly did not help their cause, nor did the subsequent and contentious dismissal of Jan Bednarek. Even so, conceding nine goals for the second time in two seasons has no doubt dealt a blow to Southampton’s confidence going into this game.

Newcastle ran out 2-0 winners against Everton last weekend to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Steve Bruce, before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Newcastle took an early lead in that game and were the better team in the opening 20 minutes, but they were unable to break down obdurate opposition in the second half. Newcastle are eight points clear of the drop zone and should stay up this season, but Bruce knows he needs to start picking up more wins sooner rather than later.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez, but Bruce has no fresh injury concerns. Allan Saint-Maximin is in line for his first start since 2020 after some eye-catching cameo performances in recent weeks, with Ryan Fraser the man most likely to make way. Newcastle have used a back three and a back four at times this term but look set to opt for the latter here.

Bednarek will be available for Saints after his red card was overturned by the FA on Thursday. Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to return after a couple of weeks on the treatment table, and Oriol Romeu could also be restored to the midfield. Jankewitz, the man who filled Romeu’s usual role at Old Trafford, is banned for three matches.

Hasenhuttl will also have to make do without Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella and Mohamed Salisu. Jannik Vestergaard has an outside chance of being included in the matchday squad but his manager will be wary of throwing him in too early.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

