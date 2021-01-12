Sheffield United v Newcastle United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Sheffield United v Newcastle United live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 12 January, 6.00pm GMT

Sheffield United are seeking their first win of the Premier League season when they host Newcastle on Tuesday.

Chris Wilder’s side have endured a dismal first half of the campaign, having collected just two points from their first 17 fixtures. The Blades are already 12 points adrift of safety and will need to produce one of the greatest escapes in Premier League history to get out of their current predicament. United beat Bristol Rovers 3-2 in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend, and Wilder will hope his team can now carry that winning feeling into the top flight. Anything other than a victory on Tuesday night would surely leave United with too much to do, despite the fact there are plenty of points still to play for this term.

Newcastle have begun to look nervously over their shoulders in the last few weeks, as a poor run of form has seen them slide closer to the bottom three. The Magpies have failed to win any of their last five Premier League matches, and were also beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in the FA Cup on Saturday. Steve Bruce’s side still have a reasonably healthy cushion above the relegation zone - 18th-placed Fulham are eight points behind them - but Newcastle will want to end their winless run as soon as possible. Victory at Bramall Lane would certainly assuage some of the fans’ concerns about a relegation battle in the coming months.

Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell are definitely out for Sheffield United, while Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie will have to be assessed before kick-off due to various injury issues.

Newcastle remain without Allan Saint-Maximin, but Jamaal Lascelles made his return in the defeat by Arsenal. Ryan Fraser is a doubt, but Jamal Lewis could be passed fit in time to feature.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Odds correct at the time of writing.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

