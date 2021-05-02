Transfer news: Chelsea and Tottenham still in race to sign Sergio Aguero this summer

Everton are the latest Premier League club to join the race for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to reports.

The Argentina international, who opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, will depart the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Aguero is out of contract on June 30 and City have already confirmed that he will not be signing an extension after 10 years at the club.

Barcelona have long been in pole position to sign a player who rooms with Lionel Messi on international duty.

However, the Blaugrana’s financial trouble could prevent them offering a deal to the 32-year-old.

The La Liga giants are said to have debts worth more than €1 billion, and they also need to find the money to offer Messi a new deal.

As such, a host of English clubs remain hopeful that they can persuade Aguero to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Tottenham are two of those sides, according to the Daily Star , which reports that Everton and Leeds are also in the race.

The Toffees are considering a swoop for the Argentine, with Carlo Ancelotti keen to boost his team’s firepower.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a terrific season at Goodison Park, but Everton are reliant on the England international for goals.

The Merseyside outfit would not be able to match the £240,000-a-week pay packet Aguero receives at City.

But they have informed the striker’s representatives that they would look to make up the shortfall with a significant signing-on fee.

The four Premier League suitors will hope that Aguero will be attracted by the opportunity to climb further up the division’s all-time scoring charts.

The City legend is fourth on the list with 182 and could even draw level with or overtake third-placed Andrew Cole (187) this season.

Second-placed Wayne Rooney scored 208 goals, and it is not inconceivable that Aguero could better that return if he remains in the Premier League for another two seasons.

