Villarreal v Man United live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Villarreal v Man United live stream, Wednesday 26 May, 8pm BST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the chance to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

United had no ambitions of taking part in this game at the start of the season. A run deep into the Champions League was their priority in continental competition, but a third-place finish in the group phase saw the Red Devils drop into the Europa League.

That was far from ideal, and Solskjaer was rumoured to be in danger of losing his job soon after their elimination from the Champions League was confirmed, but the Norwegian has turned things around and could be a few days away from lifting his first piece of silverware as United boss.

Solskjaer’s side eased past Real Sociedad in the round of 32, before edging out AC Milan 2-1 on aggregate. That victory sent United through to the quarter-finals, where they beat Granada 2-0 home and away. A 9-4 aggregate triumph over Roma confirmed their place in the final, with United the favourites to lift the trophy in Gdansk.

Villarreal, though, should not be written off. Their Europa League campaign began in the group phase, where they advanced with 16 points from a possible 18. The Spanish side, who finished the La Liga campaign in seventh spot, then saw off Red Bull Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv, Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal in the knockout stage.

Unai Emery is the joint-most successful manager in the history of the competition, having lifted the trophy three times with Sevilla (Giovanni Trapattoni also has three UEFA Cups to his name). Emery is something of a Europa League specialist, and his team has the potential to cause United problems.

Solskjaer is still hoping to have Harry Maguire available for Wednesday’s showpiece, but the England international remains an injury doubt. Anthony Martial is in contention to return to the matchday squad, but Phil Jones is a long-term absentee. David de Gea, who has been linked with a summer switch away from Old Trafford, could be set to play his last game for the club between the sticks.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

