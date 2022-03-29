England v Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

England v Ivory Coast live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports

Looking for an England v Ivory Coast live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

England round off the international break with the visit of Ivory Coast in a Wembley friendly on Tuesday, as Gareth Southgate’s preparations for the Qatar World Cup 2022 continue.

The Three Lions have already safely qualified by winning their group, so it’s now a case of working out the best players and system to take to Qatar in November.

A Harry Kane penalty sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Switzerland on Saturday, sending the England captain level with Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals, four shy of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.

Ivory Coast lost by the same scoreline away to world champions France, as Nicolas Pepe’s opener was cancelled out by an Olivier Giroud equaliser and a 93rd-minute Aurelien Tchouameni winner.

It was a gut punch for Patrice Beaumelle’s side, who suffered a disappointing penalty shoot-out last 16 exit to eventual runners-up Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations two months ago.

There will be a familiar face lining up for the Elephants, as Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who won two caps for England, is in line to start in London.

Southgate’s side are unbeaten since losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy, winning six and drawing two since then.

After Tuesday’s friendly, they will face Hungary, Germany and Italy home and away in the Nations League in June and September.

Ivory Coast failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 after finishing behind Cameroon in their group.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event.

