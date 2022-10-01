Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm

Liverpool will be looking for their third win of the Premier League season when Brighton visit Anfield on Saturday.

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have not contested a top-flight match in almost a month after back-to-back postponements before the international break. The Reds have lost only one of their first six outings, a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United which featured one of their worst performances of recent years, but dropped points in draws with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton have left the Reds with ground to make up.

With games against Arsenal and Manchester City on the horizon, the next few weeks will be crucial for Liverpool. It is far too early to rule Klopp’s team out of the title race, but a failure to beat Brighton this weekend would be a major blow ahead of those two tough upcoming tests.

The Seagulls will begin the Roberto De Zerbi era on Saturday, after the club appointed the Italian as Graham Potter’s successor. De Zerbi arrives in England with an excellent reputation from his work with Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, and he inherits a team that has made a fine start to the 2022/23 campaign with 13 points from a possible 18.

Liverpool will have to make do without Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay, while Andy Robertson is a doubt with a knee issue. Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher are hopeful of being fit enough for a place among the substitutes, with Joel Matip set to get the nod to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Jakub Moder and former Liverpool man Adam Lallana for the trip to Merseyside, but Enock Mwepu is hoping to be available after illness.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 October. See below for international broadcast options.

