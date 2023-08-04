Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream, match preview and kick-off time for the Community Shield

Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Sunday 6 August, 4pm BST

Looking for an Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Manchester City is being shown on ITV and ITVX in the UK.

Arsenal have had a successful pre-season tour of the USA under Mikel Arteta, playing an MLS All-Stars side, Manchester United and Barcelona. Either side of the tour they also played games against Nurnberg and Monaco in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners have already managed to integrate their three new signings into the squad, too, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all playing a good amount of minutes for their new side.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have only played two games in pre-season, with the majority of their squad having an extended period of time off following their treble victory and subsequent international duty. Those games came against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in Japan and South Korea.

Matteo Kovacic is the only confirmed signing Pep Guardiola's side have made so far this summer, but Josko Gvardiol is reportedly imminent. The Croatian likely won't be available in time for the Community Shield, though.

Kick-off is at 4pm.

Manchester City have had a shorter pre-season following their treble victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team news

Arsenal will be missing a few key players for the game on Sunday, with a couple of others doubts at the moment. Mikel Arteta confirmed a few weeks ago that Gabriel Jesus had a procedure on his knee that would keep him out for the first month of the season, while Oleksandr Zinchenko also has a muscular injury he is currently dealing with.

Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun are also both doubts for the game, after missing training during the final weeks of pre-season through injury.

Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are the only doubts Manchester City have, with the former still recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

De Bruyne didn't feature in either of City's pre-season fixtures, but could still make the bench on Sunday. Ake will likely feature in some capacity, too, with Guardiola managing his time in the far east due to fatigue.

Declan Rice has joined Arsenal this summer for £105m

Stadium

As is traditional for the season's curtain-raiser, Wembley Stadium will host the Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The latter lifted the FA Cup trophy at Wembley just two months ago, and will look to do the same on Sunday with the Community Shield.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday 6 August. The game is being shown on ITV and the streaming site ITVX, available for free to TV licence holders in the UK.

VPNs

If you’re out of the country for the Community Shield then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – ITV knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

