Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm

Gary O’Neil will once again take charge of Bournemouth as they welcome Brentford to the south coast on Saturday.

Whereas Brighton (opens in new tab) used the international break to appoint a successor to Graham Potter in Roberto De Zerbi, Bournemouth (opens in new tab) are still on the lookout for a permanent replacement for Scott Parker. The longer it goes on, the more likely it is that O’Neil will be entrusted with the role on a full-time basis – particularly if the Cherries pick up a positive result here.

The caretaker boss has already succeeded in making Bournemouth harder to play against, overseeing draws with Wolves (opens in new tab) and Newcastle (opens in new tab), plus an impressive come-from-behind victory over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab). After they were widely written off following Parker’s departure, O’Neil has showed that Bournemouth are far from dead and buried.

Brentford’s matches have been among the most entertaining in the division so far this season. Only the top three of Arsenal (opens in new tab), Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) have scored more goals than Thomas Frank’s side, but only Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leicester (opens in new tab) have conceded more. The Bees could therefore make a clean sheet a priority at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

Overall, though, Frank will be reasonably pleased with the way his team have begun 2022/23. Brentford go into this game in ninth place, with just two defeats in their first seven outings, as the west London outfit strive to avoid ‘second season syndrome’.

Bournemouth will have to make do without Joe Rothwell, Ben Pearson, David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Fredericks for the visit of the Bees.

Brentford will be unable to call upon the services of Christian Norgaard, while this match will come too soon for Ethan Pinnock as he eyes a return from a knee injury. Elsewhere, summer signing Keane Lewis-Potter is a doubt, but Ivan Toney will be fresh and raring to go after failing to make his England debut in the international break.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 October. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com