Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Wednesday 16 March, 7.30pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to get their top-four push back on track when they face Brighton in a rearranged fixture on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte's side suffered a blow to their chances of Champions League qualification at the weekend, as they went down 3-2 to Manchester United. The Red Devils did not play particularly well and Tottenham had plenty of possession at Old Trafford, but a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick - and a disappointing lack of ruthlessness from Spurs - resulted in United picking up all three points.

This is one of Tottenham's games in hand on the teams around them, so it is vital they emerge victorious. Conte's side are currently six points adrift of fourth place, but they will climb above Wolves and into seventh if they are triumphant on the south coast.

Brighton are in desperate need of a victory after a dismal run of form in recent weeks. Graham Potter's side lost 2-0 to Liverpool last time out and have now lost five games in a row in the Premier League, during which time they have scored only one goal.

Potter has done a fine job at the Amex Stadium but he must find a way to lead the Seagulls out of their current slump. The fixture list does not look kind, though: four of Brighton's next five games are against Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs (twice).

Tottenham will have to make do without Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp on Wednesday. Conte could stick with the same starting XI that lost at Old Trafford, with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min continuing in support of Harry Kane.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Adam Webster and Adam Lallana for the visit of Spurs. Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck will hope to come back into the starting XI after dropping to the bench at the weekend, while Enock Mwepu is also in contention to be involved from the first whistle.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March. See below for international broadcast options.





UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights



Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

