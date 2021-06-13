Can you name the line-ups from England vs Croatia at the 2018 World Cup?

Six minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Want to bet on Euro 2020? Sign up to Bet365 now and get up to £100 in Bet Credits

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 25 attacking players from the 2018 World Cup?

Admit it. When that free-kick went top bins, you thought it was coming home, didn't you?

Unfortunately, what we all forgot when England took the lead against Croatia in 2018, was that this is England. The Three Lions clung on for dear life, missed a golden opportunity to put the game out of Croatia's reach but ultimately, it wasn't enough.

It seemingly never is. Still, let's not get down about it - 2021's another opportunity, after all.

With England and Croatia meeting for the second major tournament in a row - third if you count 2019's Nations League Finals - can you remember the heroes of the World Cup final four, three years ago?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the Premier League stats leaders of this season?

Quiz! Can you name every club Luka Modric has scored against since his Tottenham days?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?