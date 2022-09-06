Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea live stream, Tuesday 6 September, 5.45pm

Chelsea will begin their Champions League campaign against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side have made an unconvincing start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. An uneventful 1-0 victory over Everton (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend was followed by an entertaining 2-2 draw with Tottenham (opens in new tab), a match Chelsea (opens in new tab) were unfortunate not to win.

Since then, though, the Blues have struggled. They crashed and burned in a 3-0 defeat by Leeds (opens in new tab), then followed up a 2-1 win against Leicester (opens in new tab) with a loss by the same scoreline to Southampton (opens in new tab).

Matchday six brought Chelsea all three points against West Ham (opens in new tab), but their performance left a lot to be desired. It is not just that the Hammers had a goal controversially chalked off by the video assistant referee late on.

It is also the fact that Chelsea did not play particularly well in any part of the match. They have not kept a clean sheet since the opening day of the campaign and do not look inspired in attack either. Tuchel has plenty of work to do if Chelsea are to fulfil their objectives this term.

Among their ambitions will be a run to the latter stages of the Champions League. Chelsea have been drawn alongside AC Milan (opens in new tab), Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in the group phase. It is the sort of group they should be able to negotiate, but one which could contain an upset if Chelsea continue to stutter.

Dinamo have made a fantastic start to their domestic season, winning seven of their first eight matches. Needless to say, Chelsea will pose a sterner test than anything they have come up against so far.

Tuchel will have to make do without N'Golo Kante for the trip to Croatia, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria are in line to make their debuts for the club after joining Chelsea late in the summer transfer window.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST on Tuesday 6 September and is being shown on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

