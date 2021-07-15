Trending

Fantasy Premier League: The top 30 FPL players from last season

Fancy some Fantasy Premier League-proven players? This set of players racked up the most FPL points last time around

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot and topped the assist charts last season - but he didn't get the most Fantasy Premier League points.

That accolade went to Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who pipped the England captain to the top by two points. The list is populated by the great and the good, with all of Liverpool's iconic front three in the top 30, a smattering of title winners from Manchester City and even some of Marcelo Bielsa's men at Leeds United. 

When looking at who to pick for your FPL team this time around, you're going to want to take a look at who scored well last time around. Well, this is the selection you're going to need. Of course, everything can change this time around - but how many of this group will you be transferring in before the deadline this season?

The top 30 FPL players last season
Price (£)PlayerClubPoints last season
112.0Bruno FernandesManchester United244
2
12.5Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur242
3
12.5Mohamed SalahLiverpool231
4
10.0Son Heung-minTottenham Hotspur228
5
8.0Patrick BamfordLeeds United194
6
10.5Jamie VardyLeicester City187
7
5.5Emi MartinezAston Villa186
8
12.0Sadio ManéLiverpool176
9
9.5Marcus RashfordManchester United174
10
5.5Stuart DallasLeeds United171
11
7.5Ollie WatkinsAston Villa168
12
8.0Dominic Calvert-LewinEverton165
13
7.0Andrew RobertsonLiverpool161
14
6.0Ederson Manchester City160
15
7.5
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool160
16
6.0Jack HarrisonLeeds United160
17
7.5Ilkay GundoganManchester City157
18
6.5James Ward-ProwseSouthampton156
19
5.0Illan MeslierLeeds United154
20
11.0Raheem SterlingManchester City154
21
5.5Aaron CresswellWest Ham United153
22
5.5Hugo LlorisTottenham Hotspur149
23
7.5Mason MountChelsea147
24
6.0Tomas SoucekWest Ham United147
25
9.0Riyad MahrezManchester City145
26
5.5Nick PopeBurnley144
27
5.5Aaron Wan-BissakaManchester United144
28
6.0Ruben DiasManchester City142
29
12.0Kevin De BruyneManchester City141
309.0Roberto FirminoLiverpool141

