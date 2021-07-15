Fantasy Premier League: The top 30 FPL players from last season

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot and topped the assist charts last season - but he didn't get the most Fantasy Premier League points.

That accolade went to Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who pipped the England captain to the top by two points. The list is populated by the great and the good, with all of Liverpool's iconic front three in the top 30, a smattering of title winners from Manchester City and even some of Marcelo Bielsa's men at Leeds United.

FPL TIPS Who are the most popular players in Fantasy Premier League?

When looking at who to pick for your FPL team this time around, you're going to want to take a look at who scored well last time around. Well, this is the selection you're going to need. Of course, everything can change this time around - but how many of this group will you be transferring in before the deadline this season?

The top 30 FPL players last season Price (£) Player Club Points last season 1 12.0 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 244 2 12.5 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 242 3 12.5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 231 4 10.0 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 228 5 8.0 Patrick Bamford Leeds United 194 6 10.5 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 187 7 5.5 Emi Martinez Aston Villa 186 8 12.0 Sadio Mané Liverpool 176 9 9.5 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 174 10 5.5 Stuart Dallas Leeds United 171 11 7.5 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 168 12 8.0 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 165 13 7.0 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 161 14 6.0 Ederson Manchester City 160 15 7.5 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 160 16 6.0 Jack Harrison Leeds United 160 17 7.5 Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City 157 18 6.5 James Ward-Prowse Southampton 156 19 5.0 Illan Meslier Leeds United 154 20 11.0 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 154 21 5.5 Aaron Cresswell West Ham United 153 22 5.5 Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur 149 23 7.5 Mason Mount Chelsea 147 24 6.0 Tomas Soucek West Ham United 147 25 9.0 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 145 26 5.5 Nick Pope Burnley 144 27 5.5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United 144 28 6.0 Ruben Dias Manchester City 142 29 12.0 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 141 30 9.0 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 141

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

FPL TIPS How do you score points on FPL?

FPL TIPS The ultimate beginners’ guide to Fantasy Premier League