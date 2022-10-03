FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do stepovers

Most FIFA 23 skill moves are flashy: stepovers perhaps used to be a long time ago but now they're as fundamental a part of the game as playing short from a goal kick or getting your strikers to press from the front.

In the noughties, the stepover was the move of the show pony, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo using this simple trick to evade defenders and annoy opposition fans alike. Nowadays, most wingers will buy a few more precious seconds with a stepover or two.

Looking for how to master the move? Our expert, NealGuides (opens in new tab) teaches FIFA players how to improve on YouTube…

FIFA 23 skill moves: How can I do stepovers?

Stepovers are a simple skill move. Flick the Right stick forward and then to the left of the right, relative to the way you are facing.

It’s very useful because any player on the pitch can do it, and you can exit multiple ways: the key with this skill move is to exit at a 45-degree angle. That way, your player does not lose speed during the stepover animation and they get a little boost with the exit.

Note that your foot will protect the ball – so this is perfect to use inside the box or in midfield to create a passing angle.

If you're looking to do other moves in FIFA 23, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.

