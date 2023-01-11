Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's record signing?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

The Premier League is the richest in the world. Some may say that this is the real Super League.

This is the league in which midtable teams can rival European giants for big-money transfers: players who are linked with the likes of Barcelona can end up at West Ham. No, they don't always succeed.

The Prem racks up billions a year in terms of money spent on transfers. But who have they spent it on?

Five minutes on the clock – see if you can get on the leaderboard…

