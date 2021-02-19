FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 4: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

The FourFourTwo Betting Challenge is quite simple - how much money will our three top tipsters end up with at the end of the month if we give them £50 to spend?

We’ve asked our experts to trawl through all the matches and markets on Bet365, Betfred, 888Sport and Grosvenor Sports to find their picks for the week. Lose all the money and they are out, have the most money at the end and they’ll be crowned the winner and get the bragging rights.

The only requirement is at least one bet per bookie and over the course of the contest each entrant must place at least one bet on Outright Winner, Total Goals (Under/Over), Both Teams to Score (Yes/No), Correct Score and 1 Minimum 4 fold Acca.

Bets must be limited to Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League with the exception of the Acca which can have up to 50% of matches from outside these competitions. Full Rules, as well as Gameweek details, can be found HERE.

Tipsters' running totals Starting Balance After Gameweek 1 After Gameweek 2 After Gameweek 3 Profit uktrader (Ilias Mou) 50 52.5 47 35.09 (-14.91) @FootySuperTips (James Prosser) 50 54.5 47.37 32.37 (-17.63) Pinchbet (Chris) 50 60.75 45.75 50.75 0.75

£5 on West Brom to score over 1.5 team goals away to Burnley with bet365 to return £18.75

West Bromwich are looking more and more likely to go down this season sitting second bottom in the table, 12 points adrift of safety. That’s not what Sam Allardyce was hoping for when he took over as manager, and we still believe he has one of two aces up his sleeve. Fresh of a point against Manchester United, confidence could be rising and the players are getting more and more used to Allardyce’s system every week. They basically have no other option than to go for it here and don’t be surprised to see recent signing Mbaye Diagne on the scoresheet again.

£10 on a Bet Builder in Liverpool v Everton: Liverpool to win + under 4.5 goals with bet365 to return £18.30

Liverpool have been poor in recent weeks and need to get their season back on track sooner rather than later. Sitting sixth in the table they now face the risk of missing out on the Champions League or Europe altogether. They did perform better in their Champions League win against RB Leipzig and hope to bring that kind of performance back to the Premier League this weekend. What better time to do it than in a Merseyside derby? Everton were sorely outplayed in their mid-week clash against Manchester City (1-3) and never really looked to be in the game despite getting the equalizer late in the first half. They have struggled in this fixture in recent years and we believe they will leave empty handed once again.

Fatigue can be a factor here and a win for the home side in a rather low scoring game looks likely.

£5 on Atalanta win - Atalanta v Real Madrid - bet365 at 6/4 to return £12.50

Atalanta have become a favourite team for neutrals, with their Serie A games averaging over 3 goals a game this season. They play expansive, attacking football, utilising wing backs heavily with five at the back. Real Madrid have an ever growing list of injuries to deal with and could struggle to deal with the in-form Atalanta attack. I was torn between going for goals or Atalanta win here, but over 2.5 is very short and this feels the value play.

£7.50 on Both Teams to Score in West Ham v Tottenham - bet365 at 3/4 to return £13.13

Last week's selection on BTTS in West Ham v Sheffield United saw McGoldrick spurn a glorious chance from 6 yards out, heading straight at the keeper. West Ham saw a return to the form that saw them beat Villa 3-1 a couple of weeks ago with Lingard adding pace and linking well with Bowen. Tottenham were no match for Man City last week, but more worrying is the underlying stability in defense.

£5 double on Chelsea & Man City - bet365 at 1.54/1 to return £12.70

To finish, two strong favourites who look decent value. Tuchel's bedding in at Chelsea has been helped by a relatively easy run of fixtures (Tottenham aside) but his impact is already clear and he appears to be settling on a steady formation. Southampton have had a torrid time mentally and will find Chelsea's system especially tough with no fit senior right backs.

Man City made it 16 straight wins in a row and face an Arsenal team in transition. They were flattered by the scoreline against Leeds and the Gunners will require a significant step up to take anything here, with Man City looking very fair value at the odds available. bet365 offer an early payout on both these games if either team goes 2 goals up, in case of a late comeback.

£10 on Over 2.5 goals & BTTS Liverpool v Everton with bet365 to return £21

Liverpool suffered a defeat against Leicester City and and they trying to recover and they seem to of produced an ok performance and win their Champions League game against Leipzig.

Everton also lost against league leaders Man City although they showed a great spirit and played well. I can see an end to end game here and few goals from both ends. I will be taking on Over 2.5 goals and BTTS at 11/10 with Bet365

£5 Draw Leeds v Wolves returns £16.50 with bet365

Leeds displayed another good performance despite losing to Arsenal. Away their record hasn’t been the best and it’s hard to see them winning against a solid side Wolves.

Wolves coming into this game from a good win away at St Mary’s turning around the game and snatching the 3 points. At home they are very solid and don’t concede many!

I will opt in for the draw at 23/10 with bet365.

Weekend four-fold on Over 2.5 goals – £2.50 returns £29.70 at bet365

This weekend will mix opt in for my favourite betting market, Overs. I have picked 4 games that have good scoring chances from both ends. These games are

Man Utd vs Newcastle

Bristol City vs Barnsley

Norwich vs Rotherham

West Ham vs Tottenham

Over 2.5 goals priced at 10.88/1 with Bet365.

