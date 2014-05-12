FourFourTwo's Premier League report cards 2013/14: How did your team do?

The FourFourTwo team have graded all 20 clubs on their performance this season, and also named heroes, villains, highs and lows for the great, the good and the utterly hopeless of England's top flight...

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Cardiff City

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Hull City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Southampton

Stoke City

Sunderland

Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur

West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United