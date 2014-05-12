FourFourTwo's Premier League report cards 2013/14: How did your team do?
By James Maw
With the 2013/14 Premier League season now over, the FourFourTwo team grade all 20 clubs...
The FourFourTwo team have graded all 20 clubs on their performance this season, and also named heroes, villains, highs and lows for the great, the good and the utterly hopeless of England's top flight...
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Cardiff City
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Hull City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Southampton
Stoke City
Sunderland
Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.