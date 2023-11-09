How to watch Amazon Prime live streams: Don't miss a minute of the action on the broadcaster

Finding out how to watch Amazon Prime live streams will make your life considerably easier when Premier League games are on.

With two full Premier League matchdays, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 games live in December, It's essential, therefore, that you have access to the broadcaster for the 2023/24 season.

Available across a range of different platforms, such as console, iOS, Android and online, Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on your preferred device, making watching football even more convenient and easier.

Non-Prime members can sign up to start a 30-day free trial of Prime, or Prime Video subscription.

Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to Amazon Prime Video from anywhere.

Fixtures on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime live stream TV schedule: What are the games on Amazon Prime Video?

Tuesday 5 December

Wolves vs Burnley, 7.30pm GMT

Luton Town vs Arsenal, 8.15pm GMT

Wednesday 6 December

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford, 7.30pm GMT

Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth, 7.30pm GMT

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, 7.30pm GMT

Sheffield United vs Liverpool, 7.30pm GMT

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 8.15pm GMT

Manchester United vs Chelsea, 8.15pm GMT

Thursday 7 December

Everton vs Newcastle United, 7.30pm GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United, 8.15pm GMT

Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm GMT

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham, 3pm GMT

Sheffield United vs Luton Town, 3pm GMT

Burnley vs Liverpool, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 8pm GMT

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford vs Wolves, 7.30pm GMT

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 7.30pm GMT

Everton vs Manchester City, 8.15pm GMT

Thursday 28 December

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, 7.30pm GMT

Arsenal vs West Ham United, 8.15pm GMT

How to watch Amazon Prime

How to watch Amazon Prime live streams

Watching the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video is extremely straightforward.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which costs £8.99 a month at the end of the free trial, or £95 a year if you decide to pay in full. Amazon Prime also provides access to other perks from Amazon, such as free next day delivery.

If you aren't fussed about that, though, then non-Prime members can still get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video, before paying £5.99 a month once the free trial ends.

Best of all, you aren't entered into a contract when you pay for a monthly subscription, meaning you're able to end it at any time you want.

VPN Guide

Use a VPN to watch Amazon Prime Video from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – Amazon Prime will where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Premier League action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!