Is Leeds United vs Harrogate Town on TV? Live streams for FA Cup tie as 69 league places separate the two sides

Watch Leeds vs Harrogate today for an all-Yorkshire clash in the FA Cup third round, with 69 Football League places separating the two sides. Here, FourFourTwo brings you every detail on how to watch Leeds vs Harrogate online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Leeds vs Harrogate Town key information • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45am ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • Streams: ESPN+ (US) | Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

With only non-league sides Tamworth and Dagenham & Redbridge and fellow League Two strugglers Morecambe beneath them, Harrogate Town are the fourth-lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup, currently fourth-from-bottom in League Two.

69 places above them are Leeds United, top of the Championship and pushing hard for a return to the Premier League.

Leeds famously won the FA Cup in 1971-72, when Don Revie's side put the disappointment of defeat to Chelsea in the 1970 final behind them with a 1-0 win over Arsenal. In all, Leeds have reached the final four times. Harrogate are looking to reach the fourth round for the first time in their history.

Read on for all the information on Leeds vs Harrogate live streams and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Leeds vs Harrogate in the UK?

Leeds vs Harrogate will be available to watch on UK TV. It will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport Online.

Watch Leeds vs Harrogate in the US

Fans in the US can watch Leeds vs Harrogate on ESPN+, along with every single other game from the FA Cup third round.

A subscription to ESPN+ subscriptions costs $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year if you commit to a full year.

You can also get bundles with Disney+ and Hulu. If you went direct with Hulu, you could in theory get a Leeds vs Harrogate free live stream, as the Hulu + Live TV package comes with a three-day free trial.

Not in the US at the moment? You can access your ESPN+ coverage, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.

Watch Leeds vs Harrogate from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Leeds vs Harrogate broadcasters globally

Can I watch Leeds vs Harrogate in Canada?

In Canada, Sportsnet is the place to go for FA Cup soccer, with the streaming platform Sportsnet+ hosting a Leeds vs Harrogate live stream.

Subscriptions to Sportsnet+ start at $24.99 a month but you'll need Premium version at $34.99 a month to watch this one.

Can I watch Leeds vs Harrogate in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Harrogate on Optus Sport. What's more, like in the US, every other FA Cup third round tie will be at their disposal.

Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for the year. Optus is also the home of the Premier League in Australia, making it a no-brainer for fans of English football.

Kick-off is at 4.45am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday – an extremely early alarm call or for fans in Australia.

Can I watch Leeds vs Harrogate in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, Sky Sport has the rights to the FA Cup and will have a live stream for Leeds vs Harrogate on the Sky Sport Now streaming platform, which costs $29.99 a week, $49.99 a month, or $499.99 a year.

Leeds vs Harrogate: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Leeds United

Bye (Premier League and Championship clubs only enter the competition at the third round stage)

Harrogate Town

First round: Harrogate 1-0 Wrexham (goal from Jack Muldoon)

Second round: Harrogate 1-0 Gainsborough Trinity (goal from Dean Cornelius)