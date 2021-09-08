Poland v England live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Poland v England live stream, ITV, Wednesday 8 September, 7:45pm BST

England have the opportunity to take a huge step closer to the 2022 World Cup when they face Poland on Wednesday.

Denmark are the only team other than the Three Lions to have amassed 15 points at the midway point of the qualifying campaign. Gareth Southgate's side's latest victory was never in any doubt, as a rotated team thrashed Andorra 4-0 at Wembley. They currently sit five points clear of Poland at the top of Group I, and victory in Warsaw would make them all but uncatchable in first place.

It is hard to draw too many concrete conclusions from games against opposition like Andorra, who sit below the likes of Yemen, New Caledonia, Hong Kong and Lesotho in the FIFA World Rankings. Even so, Southgate will have made some observations that could influence his selections going forward.

For one, the trial of Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield did not produce a definitively positive result. This could be something Southgate comes back to, but Alexander-Arnold was underwhelming on the day. Given the competition for places at right-back, the Liverpool man might remain outside England's first-choice XI for now.

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham shone in midfield and could keep his place in the team for the trip to Poland. Jesse Lingard will hope to be involved after his promising performance at the weekend, but Patrick Bamford will make way for Harry Kane.

Poland thrashed San Marino 7-1 last time out, but their opponents are even weaker than Andorra and we therefore cannot take much away from that game. They did put up a good fight at Wembley in March, going down 2-1 thanks to a late Harry Maguire goal. This will be England's biggest test of the campaign so far, but their buffer at the top of the table means a draw would not be a bad result for the Euro 2020 finalists.

Robert Lewandowski missed the reverse fixture in London but he is available to start on Wednesday. Jan Bednarek and Kamil Glik are in line to return to the team after sitting out the San Marino win.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on ITV/ITV Hub the UK.

ALSO SEE The 10 all-time men's international top scorers

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com