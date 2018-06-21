Quiz! Can you name the 40 most expensive goalkeeper transfers ever?

People tend to throw money at goalkeepers the way they do at strikers or midfielders. Hell, even full-backs command bigger fees than the people who guard the nets. Maybe it’s just not a glamorous position. Maybe the money men are freaked out by their giant gloves.

Whatever the reason, the proof is that the highest fee ever paid for a goalkeeper in Euros is still the €52m for the man second on this list – shelled out back in 2001. He proved pretty decent value for money, however, which makes you wonder why more clubs don’t take the plunge.

At least Arsenal have invested this summer, spending £19.2m for the man who slots into No.5 on this list of the most expensive No.1s ever.

Eight minutes are on the clock, and fees (in pound sterling, at time of transfer) and clubs involved are below. All you need to do is name the keepers, then tell us your score @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

