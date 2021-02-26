Quiz! Can you name every Premier League golden boot winner?
35 sharpshooters - how many top scorers do you recall?
Six minutes on the clock, 60 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - how quickly did you get 100%?
"Sometimes in football," Thierry Henry once claimed, "You need to score goals."
Thierry knew a thing or two about the back of the net, after all. Every season, the golden boot becomes a subplot of the campaign as the focus from exciting teams recedes into exciting individuals.
And boy, have we seen some exciting individuals. The golden boot list since 1992 is a collection of some of the greatest attackers to have ever lit up the league.
We're looking for all of them today - shared or otherwise. If they shared the award, that's denoted by an asterisk.
