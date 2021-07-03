Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to win the Euros since 2000?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

England ruled the continent when it came to club football this year - thanks Chelsea.

But whoever wins the European Championship this year, there will be a Premier League player - at least - within the squad. Such is the reach of the greatest league on Earth, after all.

Over the past 20 years, there have been plenty of Premier League stars that have won the tournament - despite the fact that England haven't come close to winning the tournament itself.

So today, we're looking for the Prem stars to have Euros medals... not that we can really claim that as a victory for English football.

