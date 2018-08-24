Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to score a free-kick in the Premier League?

Free-kick specialists don’t exist in quite the same way they used to when Juninho Pernambucano or David Beckham were goldenballing them into the net at will. Yet it’s still a formidable weapon and a special moment when some hero makes chumps of the wall.

In the first 20 games of this season, we’ve had three direct free-kicks scored – a strong start. Recalling those players is one thing, but it’s a bit trickier as we delve back to around 2015 and ask you to name the last 50 players to score a free-kick.

Below are the footballers responsible and the club they were playing for when they last scored a Premier League free-kick (note: NOT necessarily their current club), plus their national side.

There’s 10 minutes on the clock and, after you’re finished ping us your score @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com