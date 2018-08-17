Quiz! Can you name the Premier League’s highest active appearance-makers from these 50 major countries?

Earlier this week, we quizzed you on the only players from their nation to appear in the Premier League, in honour of the first Filipino last weekend. But what about the men from more established national teams?

The list of longest-serving Premier League players by country has seen some change of late. Gareth Barry being relegated to the Championship with West Brom has passed on the baton to a new – well, old – Englishman. At least until Pep swoops and Barry makes a sensational Manchester City return in January, of course.

There was also the retirement of Per Mertesacker this summer, passing that baton to a new German, while Darren Fletcher is now in the Championship and allowing a new Scot to take the lead.

The key to this quiz is that every player is still officially registered with a current Premier League club – and we’re giving you 10 minutes to name as many as you can. Let us know how you do @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

