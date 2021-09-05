Switzerland vs Italy live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Switzerland vs Italy live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 5 September, 7:45pm BST

Italy will be looking to avoid a potential banana skin when they face Switzerland on Sunday night.

The Azzurri missed out on the last World Cup and are desperate to ensure they book a place at Qatar 2022 as soon as possible. Their triumph at Euro 2020 showed that this a very different Italy side to the one led by Gian Piero Ventura which suffered the ignominy of missing out on Russia. Roberto Mancini has worked wonders with the four-time world champions, creating a coherent, attack-minded side that would not look out of a place at club level.

Italy have made a solid start to life in Group C, with three wins and a draw up to now. They did, however, suffer a small hiccup in their last outing on Thursday. Everything looked to be going to plan when Federico Chiesa scored the opening goal in the 16th minute, but Bulgaria equalised before half-time and escaped the Stadio Artemio Franchi with a point thanks to a dogged display after the break.

Mancini was disappointed by his side's inability to score that decisive second goal, but Italy's fate is still in their own hands. A trip to Switzerland represents the toughest test of the campaign, but the Azzurri brushed the same opponents aside a few months ago at the European Championship. A win here and Italy will be sitting pretty at the midway point of the process.

Switzerland are also in a decent position, though, having won each of their two games to date. If they were to avoid defeat by Italy and then win their two games in hand, it would be Murat Yakin's side who occupy top spot in the group.

Italy will be without Andrea Belotti, who was forced to withdraw from the squad with an injury. Giorgio Chiellini is expected to come back in for Francesco Acerbi at centre-back.

Switzerland will be without Granit Xhaka, who has tested positive for COVID-19 after deciding not to be vaccinated.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football the UK.

