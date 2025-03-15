Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash

Declan Rice has two goals in two games

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea to see if the Gunners can close the gap at the top of the Premier League while solidifying their top four hopes against a London rival. This guide explains how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Arsenal vs Chelsea? Sunday, March 16

• What time does Arsenal vs Chelsea kick off? 1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET

• Where is Arsenal vs Chelsea? Emirates Stadium, London

• Where can I watch Arsenal vs Chelsea? Sky Sports (UK) Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1.30pm

Sky Sports is available on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they have a minimum 24-month contract, and therefore are a bit of a commitment and investment.

If you don't want to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal from anywhere

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea streams globally

