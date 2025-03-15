Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash

By published

Gunners full of confidence after progressing to Champions League quarter-final

Declan Rice in action for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in December 2024.
Declan Rice has two goals in two games (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea to see if the Gunners can close the gap at the top of the Premier League while solidifying their top four hopes against a London rival. This guide explains how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Arsenal vs Chelsea? Sunday, March 16

• What time does Arsenal vs Chelsea kick off? 1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET

• Where is Arsenal vs Chelsea? Emirates Stadium, London

• Where can I watch Arsenal vs Chelsea? Sky Sports (UK) Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1.30pm

Who are the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports this weekend?

Sky Sports is available on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they have a minimum 24-month contract, and therefore are a bit of a commitment and investment.

If you don't want to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Image

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

View Deal

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Manchester United vs Arsenal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

View Deal

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal streams globally

How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

