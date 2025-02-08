How to watch Birmingham vs Newcastle online: Free stream in UK for FA Cup match
League One leaders test their mettle against Premier League opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup
Watch Birmingham vs Newcastle for an evening clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Birmingham vs Newcastle free live streams, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
• Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET
• Venue: St Andrew's, Birmingham
• Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)
Newcastle United have already reached one domestic cup final in 2024-25 and Eddie Howe's men will see the FA Cup final as a feasible achievement too.
If they do play a third game at Wembley this season, the weight of history will be heavy. Newcastle have a rich history in the FA Cup but haven't won it since 1955. Howe and his players will believe the time has come to put that right.
Birmingham City are no ordinary lower league opposition. The Blues are running away with League One thanks to the sharp management of Chris Davies and the determined investment of the club's ownership group.
They'll have more work to do in the transfer window if they do secure promotion this season, but in the here and now they look every bit a Championship side. The Magpies will take them lightly at their peril.
Watch Birmingham vs Newcastle for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Birmingham vs Newcastle live, in full, and for free on the BBC on Saturday evening.
The game has been selected for broadcast on BBC One on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 17:30 GMT from St Andrew's.
How to watch Birmingham vs Newcastle from anywhere
Out of the country when the game's on? That doesn't mean you have to miss Birmingham vs Newcastle. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Birmingham vs Newcastle in the US
In the US, you can watch Birmingham vs Newcastle on the ESPN+ streaming platform.
ESPN+ costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.
Watch Birmingham vs Newcastle in Canada
Canadians can watch Birmingham vs Newcastle on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Watch Birmingham vs Newcastle in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Birmingham vs Newcastle on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Birmingham vs Newcastle: Routes to the FA Cup third round
Birmingham
First round: Sutton United 0-1 Birmingham
Second round: Blackpool 1-2 Birmingham
Third round: Birmingham 2-1 Lincoln City
Newcastle
Third round: Newcastle 3-1 Bromley
Birmingham vs Newcastle: FA Cup history
Birmingham
Best result: Finalists (1931, 1956)
Newcastle
6-time winners (1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955)
