How to watch Bulgaria vs Ireland: Live streams for Nations League Play-Off

Sammie Szmodics has cemented himself as a regular in the Irish first team

Watch Bulgaria vs Ireland as both sides look to secure their spot in League B for next season's UEFA Nations League campaign in an intense clash in Plovdiv, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options.

Read more ► Date: Thursday, March 20 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT ► Venue: Stadion Hristo Botev, Plovdiv, Bulgaria ► Free stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Today's clash is the first of a two-legged tie, with the return leg to be played in Dublin on Sunday. Up for grabs is a spot in League B of the Nations League, with Ireland bidding to stay there after placing third in their group, and Bulgaria looking to snatch their spot after finishing runners-up in their League C group.

It's a game with huge consequences for both nations in their respective bids to qualify for major international tournaments, so it should be a great contest. Read on to find out how to watch Bulgaria vs Ireland online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Ireland play Bulgaria for free in Ireland

You can watch Ireland play Bulgaria for free in Ireland, with Thursday's game being shown by public broadcaster RTÉ.

The game will go out live on TV on RTÉ 2, or online via the RTÉ Player, which is free to use as part of a simple browser player.

Watch Bulgaria vs Ireland in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch Bulgaria vs Ireland in the UK

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Bulgaria vs Ireland, along with select Nations League fixtures.

Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month as a standalone subscription, or it also comes included with a Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month and includes things like free deliveries on your shopping.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Ireland in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fubo. costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), with a host of other sport available with your subscription.