Watch Ipswich vs Tottenham: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash

The Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream is a huge game for both teams as the Tractor Boys look to gain a win that could potentially move them out of the relegation zone, while Spurs are desperate to build on their back-to-back league wins and climb up the table.

This guide explains how to watch Ipswich vs Spurs online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Ipswich vs Tottenham? Saturday, February 22

• What time does Ipswich vs Tottenham kick off? 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Where is Ipswich vs Tottenham? Portman Road, Ipswich

• Where can I watch Ipswich vs Tottenham? USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

Can I watch Ipswich vs Tottenham in the UK?

There is no live coverage of Ipswich vs Spurs in the UK, as it falls during the 3pm blackout, when the law dictates that no games can be televised or streamed.

This only applies to the UK, in a bid to protect stadium attendances. In almost every other country in the world, you can watch the 3pm kick-offs live. If you're visiting the UK, you can use a VPN to access the streaming services you use back home – more on that below.

Watch Ipswich vs Tottenham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Ipswich vs Tottenham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Ipswich v Tottenham in Australia

Fans in Australia may have to stay up late but they can live stream every single Premier League game, including Ipswich v Spurs, thanks to Optus Sport. The streaming platform costs $24.99 a month.

Watch Ipswich vs Tottenham in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ipswich vs Tottenham on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service (there's no streaming platform for USA Network).

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you get a seven-day free trial, so new customers could technically watch Ipswich v Spurs for free.

Watch Ipswich v Tottenham in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Ipswich v Tottenham on Fubo, the streaming service that offers all Premier League games live in Canada for $29.99 a month.

