Is Man City vs Plymouth on TV? Live streams, how to watch, preview as Pilgrims look to cause another FA Cup upset

Watch Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle as the visiting side look to produce another FA Cup giant killing in the fifth round today.

Plymouth went wild earlier this month with a stunning 1-0 upset over Liverpool, the top side in England and indeed Europe this season. It was their second Premier League scalp of the competition so far, after beating Brentford in the first round.

Can they do it again? Watch and find out – here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Man City vs Plymouth live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Man City vs Plymouth Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

• Man City vs Plymouth Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET

• Man City vs Plymouth Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Man City vs Plymouth FREE stream: ITVX

• Man City vs Plymouth streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)

Watch from anywhere:

Can I watch Man City vs Plymouth in the UK?

In the UK, Manchester City vs Plymouth Arygle will be broadcast live on ITV.

For TV viewers, you won't find it on ITV 1, but don't despair - you're not stuck with The Chase Celebrity Special and Wheel of Fortune. Instead, you can scroll a few channels up to find Man City vs Plymouth on ITV 4, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT, 45 minutes ahead of kick-off.

To watch Man City vs Plymouth Argyle online, there'll be a live stream on the ITVX streaming platform.

Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Man City vs Plymouth from anywhere

Watch Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle streams globally

Can I watch Manchester City vs Plymouth in the US? In the US, you can watch Manchester City vs Plymouth on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, which gets you all the FA Cup games this season.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Plymouth in Canada? Canadians can watch Manchester City vs Plymouthon Sportsnet+, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Plymouth in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Plymouth on Optus Sport, which also carries all FA Cup games as well as all Premier League games. That makes the monthly subscription of $24.99 pretty good value

Can I watch Manchester City vs Plymouth in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester City vs Plymouth on Sky Sport Now.

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle: Match Preview

What a run it has been for Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this season, and what a fairytale it would become if they can topple another giant on Saturday.

The Devon side are in the relegation zone in the Championship, the second tier of English football, but they are flying high in the FA Cup. In both rounds they've played so far, they've been drawn against Premier League opposition, and both times they've come through and gone back into the hat. After Brentford and Liverpool, this time it was Manchester City whose ball was drawn against theirs, and while they may have secretly hoped for a kinder draw, their players and fans will relish the occasion.

A late goal Morgan Whittaker took Plymouth past Brentford in the third round, but it was their victory over Liverpool – the current Premier League leaders – that set the world alight and captured the imagination amid jubilant scenes of celebration at Home Park.

Plymouth now have the honour of being the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup, emphasising the age-old David vs Goliath narrative that has coloured this competition for decades.

Man City have won two of the last five FA Cups and four Premier League titles on the bounce, but hopes of silverware are wearing thin amid a campaign that's nothing short of horrendous by the standards they've set themselves. Pep Guardiola's men are out of the Champions League, out of the Carabao Cup, and, barring the miracle to end all miracles, out of the Premier League title race. The FA Cup is all they've got left this season.

As such, Plymouth will have no fear, especially not after seeing Leyton Orient reduce City to a shadow of themselves in the last round. City have had all sorts of problems in defence, and they've not carried the same goal threat of old. That said, they are always dangerous and with Erling Haaland back, Plymouth's defenders have a huge task on their hands.

Will Haaland start? It's not clear how strong a side Guardiola will field, but beyond the race for the Champions League qualification spots, what have City really got left to prioritise?

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round

Manchester City

Third round: Man City 8-0 Salford

Fourth round: Leyton Orient 1-2 Man City

Plymouth Argyle

Third round: Brentford 0-1 Plymouth

Fourth round : Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle: FA Cup history

Manchester City

7-time winners (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019, 2023)

Plymouth Argyle

1-time semi-finalist (1984)