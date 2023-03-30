Who will Liverpool sign this summer? Every player they've been linked with ahead of the transfer window

Who Liverpool will sign in the upcoming transfer window is the question every Reds fan has on their lips at the moment, every supporter desperate to see the squad bolstered after a disappointing season.

With the midfield especially looking lacklustre, Liverpool will inevitably do business focusing on this problem position - though there are still plenty of options across the pitch they will still look to address.

Many of the players they are linked with usually don't end up joining the club, but if they do, it's usually to great fanfare and plenty of expectation.

But who will Liverpool sign this summer? FourFourTwo runs through the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Who will Liverpool sign this summer?

Goalkeepers

With Alisson in goal and Adrian and Caoimhín Kelleher as back-ups, Liverpool haven't been linked with the signing of a new goalkeeper.

Defenders

Following defensive frailties this season, Liverpool are eager to improve their central defending options for next season. According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato of Rai, Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae is on the radar for Premier League clubs – and Liverpool are ready to pay over £60 million for his services.

A more expensive option is available, though, in the form of Josko Gvardiol. The RB Leipzig centre-back could be at the centre of a furious bidding war between Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and top European clubs this summer, The Athletic reports. Liverpool have previously dealt with RB Leipzig on multiple occasions, though, and could provide a better environment for the Croatian to continue his impressive development.

For promising defenders, Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Benfica's Antonio Silva. The 19-year-old Silva only made his first-team debut in August but he is already one of the first names on Roger Schmidt's team sheet, and Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to Lisbon to watch him play on multiple occasions this season.

Midfielders

Of course, there's only one man Liverpool fans want to see pitch up at Anfield this summer, and that's Jude Bellingham.

They face tough competition for the 19-year-old from Manchester City and Real Madrid, though, with new developments in the transfer saga seemingly on a daily basis. Reports have suggested Liverpool won't have enough money to complete the transfer, while others indicate Bellingham's preference is to Liverpool over the other interested parties.

One thing is for sure, though: this is a deal which will likely roll on for the entirety of the summer transfer window.

ESPN report that Barcelona midfielder Gavi could be available for free in the summer, should the Catalan side fail to register him with first-team by July 1. With La Liga unhappy with Barcelona flouting their spending limits, it has refused to recognise Gavi's latest contract with the club, meaning it is null and void.

Therefore, a transfer fee might not be necessary for the diminutive midfielder, the 18-year-old having not actually signed a professional contract with Barcelona. Liverpool, naturally, are keen to swoop in and secure his services, though this will require plenty of negotiations to prise Gavi away from his boyhood club.

Spanish outlet AS are reporting that Liverpool are pursuing a move for Celta Vigo star, Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old has been a breakout star in La Liga this season for his box-to-box profile, while his nine goals from midfield make him the top-scoring central midfielder in Europe's top five leagues this term.

The Reds are said to be willing to pay the €40 million release clause – which would be considerably cheaper than the nine-figure fee expected to secure Bellingham's signature.

Liverpool are chasing the signature of PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare this summer, with the Dutch club reportedly ready to cash in on the midfielder. The Ivory Coast international was linked with a move to England last year but eventually extended his deal in Eindhoven to June 2027 instead. But PSV will sanction a sale in the upcoming transfer window, according to 90Min.

Liverpool will launch a bid to sign Wolves playmaker Matheus Nunes, according to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes and Football Insider. The midfielder only moved to Molineux from Sporting Lisbon in August, but his stock has stock has skyrocketed during a fine first campaign with Wolves.

Mason Mount is also available this summer, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano saying is "very likely that he will leave". As a result, it seems a move to Liverpool is certainly on the cards, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly an admirer of the England midfielder. He only has a year left on his contract, too, so will be available in a cut-price deal.

With Fabinho out of form recently, Liverpool could swoop for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer instead. That is according to reports in The Sun, who believe Liverpool are interested in the Portugal international - though they'll face stiff competition from the rest of the Premier League.

As well as Antonio Silva, Liverpool have been watching Florentino Luis at Benfica in recent months. Florentino, a 23-year-old holding midfielder who graduated from the Benfica academy, has shone this term, providing stability in the centre of the park.

Liverpool are set to make a move for Alexis Mac Allister with the Argentine's agent spotted at Anfield. According to Football Transfers, Mac Allister's father and agent were present in the stands during Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, sat with club officials. The Reds are targeting a number of midfielders – but Mac Allister represents an option with significant experience of the Premier League.

Forwards

Interestingly, Liverpool haven't been linked with many forwards, perhaps due to their abundance of high-quality options in the attacking areas. They have Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota all to choose from, with a number of midfielders also able to fill in if required.

As a result, Liverpool are reportedly monitoring on-loan Real Madrid striker Iker Bravo ahead of a possible summer move. The 18-year-old joined the Spanish giants’ Castilla side from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on a deal to the end of the season. Spanish outlet Fichajes writes that Real have the option to make Bravo’s move permanent for €6 million in the summer, but his low fee could entice Liverpool to make an offer themselves.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Barcelona star Ansu Fati – and now they've been given the opportunity to sign the wonderkid at a ridiculously low price, compared to his release clause. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Ansu Fati could be available for just £53 million – some £947m cheaper than his release clause, no less – with Barça president Joan Laporta admitting that a sale of one of his attackers is perhaps necessary due to the club's precarious financial position.

