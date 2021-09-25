Arsenal transfer news: Gunners weighing up Granit Xhaka swap

Arsenal could be open to the possibility of offloading Granit Xhaka as part of a swap deal, according to reports.

Xhaka appeared to be on the verge of joining Roma in the summer but ultimately stayed put in North London.

The midfielder appeared to be firmly in Mikel Arteta's plans as he started the Gunners' first four games of 2021/22 - before earning himself a three-match suspension for a straight red card in the 5-0 thrashing away to Manchester City.

That incident didn't go down too well with the Arsenal faithful, who have been critical of their former captain's, er, robust approach during his five years at the club.

Whether Xhaka will be immediately reinstated to the starting line-up remains to be seen (well, we'll find out in Sunday's North London derby), but Calciomercato (via the Mirror) are reporting that Arsenal could strike a swap deal with Juventus for Weston McKennie.

Even though he's not made a great start to 2021/22, the adaptable United States midfielder excelled under under previous Juve boss Andrea Pirlo.

The potential hitch is that he could prove an even more controversial figure than Xhaka.

McKennie was sent home from international duty earlier this month after bringing an unauthorised individual into the squad's Covid bubble; back in April, he was one of three Juve players dropped for the derby against Torino after breaching Covid rules to attend a dinner party.

It's an interesting link, this one, but if Arsenal do pursue a deal then they can't say they weren't warned about McKennie's 'extra-curricular' activity.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED! Every Premier League kit this season from best to worst

QUIZ! Can you name every club in Europe in 2021/22?

GUIDE FIFA 22 news: Pre-order now – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far