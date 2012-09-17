Ashworth to lead home talent push

Ashworth has been at the Premier League club for eight years and has extensive experience in youth development and the coaching of elite players.

The 41-year-old will not work specifically with the England senior or under-21 setups but will play a key role in the development of the country's elite talent alongside former international Trevor Brooking.

"Working within the national setup has always been a life-long ambition," Ashworth said on the FA website.

"To do so at a time when the future of the game in this country has never looked brighter... is an exciting challenge which I look forward to taking on."