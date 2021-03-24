Belgium v Wales live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Belgium v Wales live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 24th March, 7:45pm GMT

Wales kick off their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign with a trip to Belgium on Wednesday.

Caretaker manager Robert Page will continue to take charge, although Ryan Giggs will be involved in some capacity. Giggs was stood down as manager from Wales’ November internationals following his arrest on suspicion of assault, and the 47-year-old will remain on leave for this round of games.

The Welsh will play at this summer’s Euros – having memorably made it to the semi-finals at the first time of asking in 2016 – but will be looking to make it back to the World Cup for the first time since 1958, their only appearance to date.

Following the opener in Leuven, Wales play host to Mexico in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium, before facing the Czech Republic at the same venue in their second Group E match. Wales are unbeaten in 11 competitive outings, having recorded 3-1 and 1-0 wins over Finland and the Republic of Ireland respectively in their most recent internationals.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Belgium: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Wales: 17/2

Bet Now T&C Apply

Belgium, meanwhile, follow this clash up with against the Czech Republic away and Belarus at home. Roberto Martinez’s men currently occupy first place in the FIFA World Rankings and will be looking to make it to a fourth straight major tournament. They finished third at the last World Cup in Russia, beating England to bronze.

Gareth Bale will captain his country and he’s joined in the squad by Tottenham teammates Ben Davies and Joe Rodon. Joe Allen returns to the national set-up for the first time since 2019, but Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks have both been ruled out through injury.

As for Belgium, a talent-packed squad features the likes of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, Napoli’s Dries Mertens, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, and Leicester duo Youri Tielemans and Timothy Castagne. Eden Hazard won’t be involved; the Real Madrid forward continues to be plagued by ankle problems.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

At Betfred bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins

Terms and Conditions: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Belgium v Wales live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal