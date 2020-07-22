Brentford vs Barnsley live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Brentford vs Barnsley live stream, Sky Sports Mix, Wednesday July 22, 7.30pm BST

Brentford head into the final game of the season knowing their fate is not in their hands. Last weekend's slip up against Stoke ended a run of eight straight wins and meant they remained second in the table, behind West Brom, going into the last day. The Baggies have the upper hand, and know a win will be enough to take them to the promised land. Brentford fans will be praying for a slip up and, should things go their way, a win will be required to also ensure third placed Fulham don't leapfrog them in a dramatic final match scramble.

Barnsley have their own drama to worry about. The Tykes are second bottom, two points behind both Charlton and Luton. To have any hope of staying up, they need a win and for others to drop points. It's a lot to ask, but stranger things have happened in football.

Simply put, this is an absolutely massive game of football for both clubs.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports are the main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if Sky aren't showing your game.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

