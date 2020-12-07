Brighton v Southampton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Brighton v Southampton live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 7 December, 8pm GMT

Southampton will be looking to continue their fine start to the season when they take on Brighton on Monday night.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side succumbed to a 3-2 defeat by Manchester United last time out, but they are still in an excellent position after 10 games. Five of those matches have ended with Southampton celebrating a victory, and a win at the Amex Stadium would see Saints climb into fifth place in the Premier League table. Southampton are unbeaten away from home since a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, and Brighton will no doubt find them a tough nut to crack.

So far this season, Southampton have conceded five goals against Tottenham and three each against Manchester United and Chelsea. Outside of those games, though, they have largely been defensively solid and difficult to play against. Hasenhuttl will again instruct his players to remain compact with and without possession here, and Southampton will look to get on the front foot and press Brighton high up the pitch.

It will be interesting to see how Graham Potter’s men respond to the challenge. Brighton have played some excellent football at times this term, but they do not always get the results their performances deserve. Brighton’s return of 14 goals in 10 games is respectable, but they must nevertheless find more of a cutting edge if they are to steer clear of trouble this season. Potter would be delighted to see the Seagulls grind out a win against their south coast rivals.

Tariq Lamptey is in line to return to the home side’s starting XI after suspension. However, Adam Lallana will play no part against his former club, and Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are also sidelined. Neal Maupay, Alexis Mac Allister and Davy Propper will all be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Southampton remain without Danny Ings, but the former Liverpool man is closing in on a return to action. Nathan Redmond could make the bench, but Mohamed Salisu is still out.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

(Image credit: Future)

