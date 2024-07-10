Euro 2024: Eye-catching stars of the tournament linked with Premier League transfer moves

Transfer rumours around Nico Williams have gone into overdrive after his impressive performances for Spain

There's not been much in the way of surprise packages at Euro 2024, with many of the top performers already at big clubs or well-known around Europe having been linked with big moves already.

But there's nonetheless a few players whose stock has risen over the course of the tournament to the point that the transfer rumour mill has started to turn a little bit faster for them.

Here's some of the stars of Euro 2024 - to varying definitions of the word 'star' - who have been linked with Premier League moves after their efforts out in Germany.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

1. Nico Williams

Nico Williams has long been linked with the Premier League (Image credit: Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The winger only signed a new contract at Athletic last December with speculation about his future already rife, but that has done little to quieten down talk that he may be on the move after some eye-catching performances out in Germany.

In fact, reports of a release fee of between €55m-58m (£46.5m-49m) have ramped things up after his Euro 2024 showings have suggested the 21 year old might just be a steal at that price.

Reports in Spain have linked Liverpool and Chelsea with moves, while claims closer to home have suggested that Arsenal are also keen.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo has been a key player for Spain (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Currently among the leading contenders for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, RB Leipzig playmaker Olmo has provided both goals and assists to play a key role in Spain's very convincing run to the final.

As with Williams, Olmo is reported to have a pricey-but-not-by-modern-standards-extortionate release clause said to be around £51m, making him potentially viable for a Premier League club despite his having three years left on his contract.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with the 26-year-old Barcelona academy graduate, who could be an ideal replacement for the interminably ageing Kevin de Bruyne.

3. Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili was linked with Newcastle before Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The goalkeeper was highly rated even before putting in a series of assured performances to help Georgia reach the knockout stages, with Newcastle United long reported to have been interested in his signature.

The Magpies have signed two other keepers in the interim - Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy - but are still being linked with Valencia stopper Mamardashvili.

Only now they are reported to have competition for the 23-year-old: Chelsea and Liverpool have also been reported to be interested, as have Bayern Munich.

3. Georges Mikautadze

Georges Mikautadze has just completed a permanent move to Metz but is reportedly up for sale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Georgian who made a name for himself at the Euros with three goals, Mikautadze has only just completed a permanent move to newly-relegated Ligue 2 side Metz, for whom he scored 13 top flight goals in 20 appearances on a half-season loan from Ajax.

But the suggestion in France is that Metz have taken up that option specifically with a view to immediately selling Mikautadze on for an instant profit.

West Ham are said to be interested in exploiting that strange little confluence of circumstances.

4. Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with Arsenal (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been connected with approximately a billion players since the season ended as they look to go one better than 'merely' running Manchester City close for the Premier League title last season.

One of the few names that wasn't on the table before the Euros was Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori. Reports have suggested that Bologna are unwilling to sell to Juventus...but may be amenable to selling to a Premier League club.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that - you guessed it - Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are all considering striking a deal.

5. Ferdi Kadioglu

Ferdi Kadioglu has supposedly come onto Manchester United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey were the surprise package of Euro 2024, so if anybody's players were likely to suddenly be connected with the Premier League, it's theirs.

Sure enough, Manchester United have been said to be 'seriously interested' in taking full-back Kadioglu away from Fenerbahce, where he currently plies his trade under former United boss Jose Mourinho.

The suggestion in Turkey is that Borussia Dortmund have had a €25m bid rejected, putting United and Arsenal both on alert that an improved bid may be enough to bring him to England instead.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the final. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world.