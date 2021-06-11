Everton news: Manuel Pellegrini emerges as potential successor to Carlo Ancelotti

Everton are reportedly considering Manuel Pellegrini as their new boss, as the search for Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement goes on.

Ancelotti left for Real Madrid last week, having only been in charge on Merseyside for 18 months.

Nuno Espirito Santo – who stepped down as Wolves manager at the end of the season and was close to taking over at Crystal Palace before negotiations collapsed – is said to remain the favourite for the vacant spot in the Goodison Park dugout, but Mail Online report that Pellegrini is also in the frame.

Pellegrini struggled in his last Premier League job at West Ham and was sacked in December 2019 with the Hammers sitting just above the relegation zone. However, he has obvious pedigree having led Manchester City to their second title in 2014 – when they also won the EFL Cup, as they did the following season under the Chilean.

The 67-year-old has just enjoyed a strong first season with Real Betis, though, guiding them to sixth in La Liga and back into the Europa League.

It would appear that Pellegrini is an outsider for the Everton job in any case, but would he not want to continue what he’s started in Spain? There will be no European football at Goodison Park next season, and there is likely to be a fair amount of work needed to restore something Toffees fans have been without since 2017/18.

Never say never – the managerial merry-go-round feels like it’s turning at particularly rapid speed this summer, after all – but you’d have to file this one under ‘surprise appointment’ should it come to pass.

