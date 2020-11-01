Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti eyes January swoop for Real Madrid star Isco

Real Madrid playmaker Isco is interested in swapping the Santiago Bernabeu for Goodison Park, according to reports.

Isco finds himself out of favour at Madrid and would be interested in reuniting with James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Rodriguez has rejuvenated his career since moving to the Premier League in the summer.

The Colombia international has scored three goals and provided three assists in England’s top flight so far this term.

The presence of Ancelotti in the dugout helped persuade Rodriguez to make the move to Merseyside.

And the Sunday Mirror suggest Isco is interested in following suit, with game time proving hard to come by under Zinedine Zidane.

Isco has started only two La Liga games this term and he has yet to play a single minute in the Champions League.

The Spain international won the Champions League with Ancelotti in 2013/14 and would welcome a reunion with the Italian.

Madrid will listen to offers for Isco in the January transfer window and Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign him.

The Spanish champions hope to loan him out for the rest of the season, with the team he joins then obliged to buy him permanently next summer.

Madrid hope to receive £18m for the playmaker ahead of the 2021/22 season, while interested parties would have to pay his full salary during the loan period.

It is not clear if that would be problematic for Everton, but Ancelotti would no doubt be interested in bringing Isco to Goodison Park.

Arsenal, Juventus and Sevilla have been linked with him in the past, but it is understood that none of that trio are likely to pursue a move this time around.

That could give Everton a free run at one of the most talented players in La Liga, and Rodriguez is said to be excited by the prospect of playing alongside Isco again.

