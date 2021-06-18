Everton transfer news: Toffees target former Liverpool man Conor Coady

Conor Coady could be on his way to Everton, bringing a productive six-year spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers to an end.

According to Football Insider, Rafael Benitez has been briefed on the club’s interest in Coady and has given the move his blessing.

The Toffees are currently without a manager after Carlo Ancelotti unexpectedly left to return to Real Madrid, but they have reportedly lined up Benitez as his replacement.

The news hasn’t been well-received by many supporters given the Spaniard’s previous association with Liverpool, where he memorably won the Champions League in 2005.

Talks were held with Nuno Espirito Santo, who emphasised what Coady would contribute to the Everton defence, and they seem determined to pursue a deal.

Coady came through the ranks at Liverpool, making two appearances for the first team under Brendan Rodgers, and is known to be a fan of the club.

He left to join Huddersfield Town in 2014, moving on to Wolves a year later for a fee in the region of £2million.

It wasn’t until the arrival of Nuno that Coady found his feet at Molineux, moving to the heart of a three-man defence as his organisational skills and reading of the game came to the fore.

He was appointed as captain and has missed just two league games over the last four seasons, as Wolves won the Championship title and impressively established themselves in the Premier League.

International recognition followed, with Coady winning his first England cap against Denmark in September.

He signed a new five-year contract with Wolves soon after and secured a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros.

Coady’s departure would be a blow to new manager Bruno Lage, who replaced Nuno earlier this month and will be looking to build on the progress his compatriot oversaw.