Fiorentina confirm Saponara loan deal
Empoli midfielder Riccardo Saponara has joined Fiorentina on loan with a view to a permanent deal being concluded.
Fiorentina have completed the loan signing of midfielder Riccardo Saponara from Empoli.
Saponara, who has won 22 caps for Italy's Under-21 side, has scored 14 goals for Empoli over the last three Serie A seasons, finding the net twice in the current campaign.
In a statement, Fiorentina confirmed that the loan deal for 26-year-old Saponara has "a purchase obligation", but no further details were provided by either club.
Fiorentina are eighth in the Serie A table and Saponara's new side face Genoa at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.
Fiorentina comunica di aver acquisito,a titolo temporaneo con obbligo di riscatto, Riccardo Saponara dall’Empoli FC.January 28, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.