Fulham sign Kakuta on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea were barred by world football's governing body FIFA in September 2009 from signing new players until 2011 after being found guilty of inducing teenager Kakuta to break his contract with French club Racing Lens in 2007.

However, the ban was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The French wnder-20 international, who has made 16 first team appearances for Chelsea, signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Stamford Bridge club last month.