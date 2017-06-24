Inter 'want to loan' Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen

Inter have decided to loan out Gabriel Barbosa with multiple clubs in England and Spain keen to sign him, according to the Brazil striker's agent.

Gabriel has reportedly already rejected a temporary switch to LaLiga club Las Palmas and said last week he was eager to prove himself at Inter, having learned from a difficult first season at San Siro.

But his representative Wagner Ribeiro revealed Inter are ready to send his client out on loan, while refuting claims in Brazil that suggested Porto were one of the sides in talks over a move.

"Inter want to send him out on loan and there are several teams interested, both in Spain and in England," Ribeiro told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"But nobody has called me from Porto, so that is a lie."

The 20-year-old, nicknamed Gabigol, arrived to huge fanfare at Inter last August, having signed on a five-year deal for a reported €29.5million from Santos.

But he became one of the most puzzling cases of 2016-17, failing to start a single Serie A game and only managing one league goal in his nine substitute appearances.

Gabriel apologised to Inter fans and his team-mates last month when his frustration at a debut season to forget boiled over as he petulantly left the dugout before full-time after it became clear he would be an unused substitute against Lazio.