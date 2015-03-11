A-League: Western Sydney 3 Melbourne City 2

The Wanderers showed great resolve to come from behind twice and snatch just their second win of a difficult season and first at Pirtek Stadium.

Goals to Safuwan Baharudin and then Aaron Mooy - either side of Mateo Poljak's first-half equaliser - looked to have City on track for a vital win in their chase for the finals.

But the Wanderers weren't done, first getting level through a Tomi Juric penalty before Rukavytsya struck in stoppage time.

The winning goal came after City's Connor Chapman had been sensationally sent off for manhandling referee Strebre Delovski.