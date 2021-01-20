Manchester City transfer news: Romelu Lukaku has no intention of joining Pep Guardiola’s side

Romelu Lukaku has no intention of leaving Inter for Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

Lukaku has been linked with a return to Manchester with Pep Guardiola’s side amid reports that the City boss will be handed a £200m transfer kitty this summer.

Sergio Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season and City have yet to agree an extension with the Argentina international.

Even if Aguero stays put for one more year, City are on the lookout for a long-term successor to their all-time leading goalscorer.

Lukaku has been mentioned as a possible target, with the Belgium international having impressed for Inter since his Manchester United exit.

However, the Daily Express report that Lukaku is settled at Inter and has no interest in joining City.

The striker has played for four Premier League clubs - Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United - and is now thriving in Serie A.

He scored 34 goals in 51 games in all competitions in his debut campaign at Inter, and has already found the back of the net 17 times this term.

Lukaku enjoys working with Antonio Conte and is fully focused on helping Inter achieve their goals this season.

The Nerazzurri are currently second in the Serie A standings, with their arch-rivals AC Milan three points clear at the top.

Lukaku’s stance will force City to look elsewhere in their pursuit of a long-term replacement for Aguero.

The club have been keeping tabs on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and could make a move for the 21-year-old in the summer.

City continued their fine run of form with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Guardiola’s side have now won five matches in a row in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last nine.

City will be looking to extend both runs when they face Aston Villa on Wednesday.

