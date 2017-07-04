Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan
Angelino is yet to break into the first team at Manchester City and will spend next season with NAC Breda in the Eredivisie.
Manchester City defender Angelino will spend another season out on loan after agreeing a temporary switch to NAC Breda.
The Spanish left-back joined City in 2013 and has previously enjoyed loan spells at New York City and Mallorca.
Angelino is yet to make a Premier League appearance but has featured for City in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.
However, with his first-team chances still seemingly limited under Pep Guardiola next season, City have sanctioned a switch to NAC – promoted to the Eredivisie last season – for the coming campaign.
