Manchester United could still bid for four stars before the transfer window closes

Manchester United have only made one signing so far this summer but the final weeks of the window could well see them bidding for four stars to strengthen their squad.

United lost their opening match of the season at home to Crystal Palace in what was an infuriating weekend for fans. There are already worries about the state of the squad after little investment and the club could do with a boost heading into the season.

Luckily, the United hierarchy are reportedly keen to avoid a repeat of last campaign - where they failed to land Bruno Fernandes in the summer before signing him in January - and are prepared for a late flurry in the transfer market to bring at least one or two new names into the squad.

Most notably, this includes another bid for Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund have made it abundantly clear that the former Manchester City wideman will not be leaving the Bundesliga before October but United are hoping that a final bid of £90m will be enough to convince the German outfit to part with their prized possession.

There are also hopes that United will sign fellow Bundesliga wonderkid Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old has recently signed a new contract in Saxony but with the Red Bull club looking to new central defenders, United's long-standing interest could well be reignited.

United are keen not to overpay for players during this transfer window but in the cases of Upamecano and Sancho, this pair could be generational talents well worth smashing the bank for. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in need of world-class talent and both stars would walk into the side, hugely upgrading on what the club already has.

The other two players that Manchester United are interested in this window are slightly more low-key but would still offer depth and quality. Having missed out on Sergio Reguilon - who moved to Tottenham Hotspur - United are apparently interested in Alex Telles from Porto.

The Brazilian is available for around £20m but given that his contract ends next summer, both United and the player himself are hoping that he could become available for a better price. United have Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams in this position but have made it clear that they're still looking for another left-back.

Finally, Dele Alli is a player that the Red Devils have a historic interest in, who may be available. Alli hasn't featured for Tottenham of late, with Jose Mourinho leaving him out of the squad altogether. United would welcome signing the 24-year-old on a loan at the very least.

Alli would be a good deputy for Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield position but could be used out wide for his ability to make late runs into the box. It's thought that Solskjaer is a fan of the player, though his profile is not a priority for this particular transfer window.

