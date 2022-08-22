Manchester United report: Red Devils think they now have advantage in Frenkie de Jong race

Manchester United are refusing to give up on their long-running pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been trying to sign the midfielder from Barcelona (opens in new tab) for much of the summer.

They have been continually frustrated in their attempts, however, with De Jong not thought to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

That has not been enough to dissuade United (opens in new tab), with new manager Erik ten Hag having made the Netherlands international his top target.

The club are now closing in on the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid (opens in new tab), but that does not mean they have withdrawn their interest in De Jong.

In fact, United believe they have a better chance of getting a deal done now that the transfer deadline of September 1 is on the horizon.

According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf (opens in new tab), United are gearing up for one final push for the former Ajax (opens in new tab) man, who worked with Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

They hope that Barcelona will help to force through a deal as they seek to balance the books after splashing out more than £150m on new signings this summer.

One of their recent additions, Jules Kounde, has still not been registered because Barcelona do not currently comply with La Liga's salary cap regulations. And United hope that Barca's need to get players out of the door will aid their pursuit of De Jong.

That may prove to be wishful thinking, though, namely because the primary obstacle to a deal is De Jong rather than Barcelona.

Even if the midfielder does opt to depart the Camp Nou in the next couple of weeks, he is said to prefer a move to Chelsea (opens in new tab).

United will be looking for their first win of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign when they lock horns with arch-rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford on Monday night.

